 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ECFD says mobile home is likely total loss after fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Mobile Home

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A mobile home in Eau Claire suffered more than $10,000 in damages after a fire on Monday. 

The Eau Claire Fire Department was dispatched to the home, located in the Terrace Hills Mobile Home Park on Seymour Road, just after 11 a.m. Officials said smoke and flames were visible coming from the home's windows. 

Trailer fire

Officials said all of the home's occupants were outside when they arrived and no one was hurt. They are all being assisted now by the Red Cross for temporary housing. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known and fire crews are actively investigating. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags