ECFD says mobile home is likely total loss after fire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A mobile home in Eau Claire suffered more than $10,000 in damages after a fire on Monday.
The Eau Claire Fire Department was dispatched to the home, located in the Terrace Hills Mobile Home Park on Seymour Road, just after 11 a.m. Officials said smoke and flames were visible coming from the home's windows.
Officials said all of the home's occupants were outside when they arrived and no one was hurt. They are all being assisted now by the Red Cross for temporary housing.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and fire crews are actively investigating.