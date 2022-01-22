ECPD holds physical performance testing for department applicants

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department is still looking for officers and a physical performance session on Saturday put the city's newest candidates to the test.
Around 65 applicants participated in the department's physical performance test earlier today at UW-Eau Claire's McPhee Physical Education Center.
The test includes a 300 meter sprint, a one and a half mile run, vertical jump, push-ups, sit-ups, and an agility run.
ECPD officials said strong character is as important as physical abilities.
"We're looking for people with the right character -they're honest, they have integrity, and they're compassionate," said Eau Claire police chief Matt Rokus. "People who are community minded, have the right public service mindset, and want to work with others to problem solve and be a part of our community."
There are currently about seven vacant officer positions in the city's police department.
Saturday's candidates are one of two recruitment session classes for officers in a calendar year, but the city has plans to change that.
"We do two recruitments a year, we're actually thinking about expanding that to three recruitments just to try to make it more year round," said City of Eau Claire human resources director Victoria Seltun.
Failure in one of Saturday's tests means a candidate failed the entire test. In a few weeks applicants will learn if they passed the written test. The written test is followed by an interview with the police and fire commission.
The process ends with in-person interviews that include Chief Rokus and other key officials within the department.
Police departments across the country are struggling to fill vacant positions amid an exodus of retiring officers and the current worker shortage.
For more information on ECPD's application process, click here.