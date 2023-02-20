"Educast": podcast by the School District of Altoona highlights topics in education

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...

.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
Tuesday afternoon, tapering off early Wednesday. Accumulations of
3 to 7 inches are expected with round one. Round two will begin
Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional
10 to 20 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from
15 to 25 inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals
across east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
as heavy snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by an
additional 14 to 19 inches Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
For the entire storm, total accumulations will range from 18 to
24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph by Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

"Educast": podcast by the School District of Altoona highlights topics in education

  • Updated
  • 0
Educast

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A new local podcast is growing in popularity, and it's hosted by the School District of Altoona. Whether you know a student in Altoona or are just interested in education, they say they have an episode for you.

Once every two weeks, Altoona Superintendent Dr. Heidi Eliopoulos sits down with a teacher or two from the school district, and has a conversation about a topic that impacts students and families both in and out of Altoona.

"Even without the recording equipment we could sit down and have a cup of coffee and have this exact same conversation," Eliopoulos said.

Only, there is recording equipment.

Eliopoulos said she wanted to invite the community in on those conversations with educators - so she started Educast.

"Our podcast is by educators but for everyone," Eliopoulos said.

Eliopoulos said her goal is to highlight not only new things happening in education, but also, to explore areas she feels are misunderstood. That can include things like social and emotional learning, or even rumors about furries in area schools. She said she addresses questions and concerns she's heard from parents.

Eliopoulos said there is something for everyone, not just Altoona families.

Future episodes will discuss career planning, co-curriculars, and parental support. There are five episodes of Educast out now. New episodes come out every other Tuesday on services such as Spotify, and are also linked on the school district's Facebook.

