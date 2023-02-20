"Educast": podcast by the School District of Altoona highlights topics in education

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A new local podcast is growing in popularity, and it's hosted by the School District of Altoona. Whether you know a student in Altoona or are just interested in education, they say they have an episode for you.
Once every two weeks, Altoona Superintendent Dr. Heidi Eliopoulos sits down with a teacher or two from the school district, and has a conversation about a topic that impacts students and families both in and out of Altoona.
"Even without the recording equipment we could sit down and have a cup of coffee and have this exact same conversation," Eliopoulos said.
Only, there is recording equipment.
Eliopoulos said she wanted to invite the community in on those conversations with educators - so she started Educast.
"Our podcast is by educators but for everyone," Eliopoulos said.
Eliopoulos said her goal is to highlight not only new things happening in education, but also, to explore areas she feels are misunderstood. That can include things like social and emotional learning, or even rumors about furries in area schools. She said she addresses questions and concerns she's heard from parents.
Eliopoulos said there is something for everyone, not just Altoona families.
Future episodes will discuss career planning, co-curriculars, and parental support. There are five episodes of Educast out now. New episodes come out every other Tuesday on services such as Spotify, and are also linked on the school district's Facebook.