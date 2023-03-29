 Skip to main content
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible along with blowing and drifting snow.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could
gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Electric bike riding increasing in community, sparking interest in new trend

Bikes

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The state of bike riding in Eau Claire is "electric" as more people are switching from mechanical to e-bike models.

Three local bike shop owners told News 18 the rise of electric bike use has grown significantly in the last few years.

One owner saw a 60% increase. Riverside Bike and Skate Incorporated Owner Patrick Rolbiecki said over 50% of his sales in the last few years has come from e-bikes.

He said the increase in popularity can be attributed to many factors, but the most common is convenience.

"Basically, what you're going to do is facilitate your ride in a more efficient manner," Rolbiecki said. "You're going to go farther, faster with less fatigue. So in turn at the end of the day if you still want to do something if it's golfing, fishing, hunting, cleaning the house whatever it's going to be you still have the energy left in your personal battery to facilitate that." 

Rolbiecki said the trend has become established in the community and adds anybody can ride an e-bike. He said the trend has become established in the community and expects the surge in popularity to continue.

Most e-bikes can be purchased for around $1,000

