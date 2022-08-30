Embezzlement charge filed against Mondovi man

MONDOVI (WQOW) - A Mondovi man faces charges of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from his employer.
Ryan Popham was charged Tuesday in Buffalo County Court with felony theft in a business setting.
Mondovi police detectives allege Popham stole the money while working as a mechanic and shop manager at Erickson Auto Repair in Mondovi.
The owners say their losses totaled more than $40,000.
Popham allegedly pocketed the cash from repairs, then marked the invoice cancelled, as if only an estimate had been given, with no repairs actually done.
He will make an initial court appearance September 21.