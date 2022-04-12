Employee charged with sabotaging employer's business

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - An apparently disgruntled employee is accused of causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to his employer's equipment in Menomonie.
Oscar Hernandez II, from Colfax, is charged with destroying and modifying computer data, and theft of trade secrets. This is his mugshot from a different case.
According to the charges: in January officials at American Structures alleged Hernandez deleted thousands of blueprints from their laser cutters, then walked off the job. The owner said they couldn't manufacture without the information, and that it was costing them about $30,000 a day.
The plant manager said they also believe that Hernandez changed adjustments to mirrors in the laser, which posed the danger of an operator being struck by a laser and losing a limb.
Hernandez will be in court May 10.