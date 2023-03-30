EMS services resume at Eagle Point Fire Department

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After five weeks, emergency medical services are once again operational in Eagle Point.
EMS services were suspended after the director, Dr. Ethan Young, temporarily suspended his services.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, EMS services cannot be provided without a licensed medical professional to oversee operations. Young said he stepped back after community members raised issues about the program.
Young says the program retrained its volunteers and the complaints were addressed.
"It comes down to the responsibility of the community that's what all of this is about. My name is associated with this department and we want the highest level of performance delivered to every member up here at Eagle Point, every community member," Young said. "It's really important just for that reason."
Young had been with the Eagle Point EMS team for about three years prior to stepping back.
Eagle Point Fire Chief Rocky Berg said the townships of Anson, Tilden and Cornell helped provide EMS service during Young's absence. He is happy the service is returning.
"It's more for the people of the town then it was for me. I mean, I they're so many relatives and so many people out in the town that need us to respond before the ambulance gets there so we worked really hard really fast," Berg said.
Berg said the suspension did not affect fire department duties. He added the call times were unaffected during the suspension of EMS services.
The department has six volunteers and receives about one or two calls a week.