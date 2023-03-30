EMS services resume at Eagle Point Fire Department

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...COMPLEX PROLONGED WINTER STORM TO BRING MULTIPLE PRECIPITATION
TYPES AND ASSOCIATED IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA THROUGH WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
NIGHT...

.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will lift north this
afternoon as snow but will transition to wintry mix with freezing
rain for much of western and central Minnesota into northwest
Wisconsin late this afternoon through tonight. A light icing to a
tenth of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a
line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. Locally
higher amounts, up to two tenths, are possible in east-central MN.
The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow Friday
afternoon and evening, with snow heavy at times Friday night.
Snowfall amounts may range as high as 5 to 9 inches in far
western MN and in western WI, with snowfall totals of 4 to 8
inches in MN. In addition, strong winds will develop Friday
afternoon which will persist through Friday night, potentially
producing blizzard conditions over much of western MN and possibly
into eastern MN.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central MN into northwest WI for the freezing rain potential. A
Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coverage area
north of Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow and
possible blizzard conditions. Stay tuned to the National Weather
Service for the latest forecasts and updates on this complex
winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

EMS services resume at Eagle Point Fire Department

  • Updated
  • 0
Eagle Point fire
Sam Fristed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After five weeks, emergency medical services are once again operational in Eagle Point.

EMS services were suspended after the director, Dr. Ethan Young, temporarily suspended his services.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, EMS services cannot be provided without a licensed medical professional to oversee operations. Young said he stepped back after community members raised issues about the program.

Young says the program retrained its volunteers and the complaints were addressed.

"It comes down to the responsibility of the community that's what all of this is about. My name is associated with this department and we want the highest level of performance delivered to every member up here at Eagle Point, every community member," Young said. "It's really important just for that reason."

Young had been with the Eagle Point EMS team for about three years prior to stepping back.

Eagle Point Fire Chief Rocky Berg said the townships of Anson, Tilden and Cornell helped provide EMS service during Young's absence. He is happy the service is returning.

"It's more for the people of the town then it was for me. I mean, I they're so many relatives and so many people out in the town that need us to respond before the ambulance gets there so we worked really hard really fast," Berg said.

Berg said the suspension did not affect fire department duties. He added the call times were unaffected during the suspension of EMS services.

The department has six volunteers and receives about one or two calls a week.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you