Energy crews preparing for potential outages

Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING EXPANDED EASTWARD TO INCLUDE THE TWIN CITIES METRO AND WESTERN WISCONSIN... ...SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED FOR SEVERAL HOURS WITH WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH... .Widespread precipitation will develop late this afternoon and transition to heavy snow from northwest to southeast this evening. The snow could be very heavy at times with hourly rates of 1 to 2.5 inches per hour. Strong north winds will develop with the heavy snow to produce whiteout conditions over a wide swath from west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin. The worst conditions are expected between 9 PM and 4 AM, with snow and strong winds tapering off toward early Saturday morning. Total snowfall amounts will range from 5 to 10 inches from west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin, with 2 to 5 inches north of Glenwood and St Cloud, and along I-90. Locally higher amounts are possible if snowfall rates exceed 2 inches per hour. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for a large area from west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect north and south of the Blizzard Warning. ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&