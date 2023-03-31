Energy crews preparing for potential outages

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With wicked weather expected overnight, local energy crews are not only preparing for potential outages, but want you to be prepared too.
The snow and high winds may result in downed trees and power lines.
Xcel spokesperson Chris Ouellette said the company monitors the weather 24/7 to prepare for any hazardous conditions a storm may bring.
She said one common way the company prepares is pulling people from other service centers before a large storm.
She said the most dangerous issue people can experience is a downed power line.
"So really, stay away from down power lines. Always, always assume an electric line is live," Ouellette said.
If you see a down powerline, Ouellette said report it to Xcel Energy immediately. She said the area has the proper staffing numbers and doesn't expect an outage to last long if you experience one.
If you experience an outage, you can report it on Xcel's website.