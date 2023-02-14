Evers' budget proposal includes millions to keep Brewers in Milwaukee until 2043

Madison (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers is wanting to guarantee the Brewers stay in Milwaukee for the next two decades.
Tuesday the governor announced a new plan outlined in his 2023-2025 biennial budget proposal that would give a one-time investment of $290 million from the state's surplus of $7 billion to keep the team in Wisconsin until 2043.
The current lease held by the Milwaukee Brewers, MLB and American Family Field expires in 2030. The team could then make a decision to leave Milwaukee at the end of that season.
The money would be given to the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District which is in charge with overseeing, operating and maintaining American Family Field which includes adding any updates or improvements on the ballpark.
The one-time investment from the state would fund existing contracts and obligations to maintain and update American Family Field when needed and ensure the Milwaukee Brewers commit to a 20-year lease keeping the team in Wisconsin through at least December 2043.