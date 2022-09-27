Evers, DOT announce grants and loans for freight rail projects

STANLEY (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin DOT announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects across the state.
The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities.
One of those facilities is Northside Elevator in Sanley. They have received a $3 million loan to construct over 6,000 feet of track for a new rail-served agronomy and feed terminal in Stanley on Canadian National Railway's Minneapolis subdivision.
The project will be the first phase of a multi-phase, multi-year buildout of the site.