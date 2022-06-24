"Every human life is sacred" Diocese of La Crosse responds to overturning of Roe v. Wade

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - Some applauded the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, most notably the church.
In a statement, the Diocese of La Crosse said "we welcome today's ruling by the Supreme Court as we continue to proclaim a vision for our society that upholds the truth that every human life is sacred and inviolable — a society in which the legal protection of human life is joined to profound care for mothers and their children."
The diocese went on to say they will help expecting woman find help.
"We intend our Catholic parishes to be places of welcome for women facing challenging pregnancies or who find it difficult to care for their children after birth, so that any mother needing assistance will receive life-affirming support and be connected to appropriate programs and resources where she can get help."