Ex-boyfriend referred to attempted intentional homicide charges in Chippewa Falls shooting

Joshua Moggo Mug Shot

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Joshua Moggo is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide in the Saturday, January 14 shooting of his ex-girlfriend in Chippewa Falls. 

In a press release from Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm, just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday dispatch received a call from a female stating she had been shot in the abdomen. A second call from the residence came from a roommate. Both identified the shooter as the female's ex-boyfriend, Joshua Moggo. 

In their investigation and through witness statements they believe the female and her two small children were inside the residence watching TV with the roommate in the other room. Moggo came into the residence and pointed a pistol towards the female. The female and roommate were able to get the children into another room. Moggo then shot the female and fled. 

Two hours later dispatch told police Moggo had called from Pizza Hut in Chippewa Falls and wanted to turn himself in. He was taken into custody without incident. 

According to CFPD Moggo is a felon and had an active restraining order against him. 

He is being referred on these charges:

940.01(1)(a) First Degree Intentional Homicide (Attempted), Domestic Enhancer, in Presence of Child Enhancer (2 counts)

941.20(2)(a) Endangering Safety - Reckless Use of Firearm

941.29(1m)(a) Felon in Possession of a Firearm

943.10(2)(a) Burglary Armed with a Dangerous Weapon

813.12(3)&(8)(a) Violate Domestic Abuse Restraining Order (2 counts)

946.49(1)(a) Bail Jumping (Misd)

