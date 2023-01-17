Ex-boyfriend referred to attempted intentional homicide charges in Chippewa Falls shooting

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&