Exercise boosts antibody production after vaccines

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Health experts say there's a way to boost the number of antibodies you make after getting a COVID-19 or flu vaccine, and you don't even need to leave your house.
A new study shows people who exercise for just 90 minutes right after getting the vaccine produce more antibodies than people who don't.
Dr. Nate Stepp at Marshfield Clinic in Lake Hallie said that's because exercise increases blood flow and inflammation, which boosts antibody production.
He said staying active is a good way to strengthen your immune system in general, so it makes sense combining some sweat with a vaccine would provide that extra boost.
"Everybody really wants to find a non-vaccine way out of this, and I know that's a big thing for people. I still urge people to get the vaccine, given the risks and benefits, but if we can now get the vaccine and get a boost of immunity from having the vaccine plus 90 minutes of exercise right after getting it, that's pretty awesome," Dr. Stepp said.
Dr. Stepp added the exercise doesn't need to be anything intense, just moderate enough to break sweat.
He suggested taking a brisk walk or a jog right after your jab.