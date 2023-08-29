Experts provide school bus safety reminders

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Kids in the Chippewa Valley are returning to school. To keep them safe, kids and drivers may need a reminder on school bus rules; both inside and outside of the bus.
News 18 spoke with safety experts. Here's what they told us:
Before the first day, parents should discuss when to cross in front of buses, how to behave while riding, and what the different lights on the bus mean with their kids. How students act on the bus can largely affect the safety of their ride.
"When students start acting out and causing scenes that distracts the bus driver, the last thing we want is to have an accident on the bus," said officer Daniel Downey, a middle school resource officer in Chippewa Falls. "Just behaving like you would if you were at grandma and grandpa's house. "
Officer Downey adds parents should remind their kids to be respectful of neighbors, listen to directions from bus drivers, and stay seated as much as possible.
Safety also needs to happen outside of the bus, especially knowing what the different color lights mean. The outside yellow lights on the bus mean, "caution," until the red lights turn on.
"The red lights come out, the stop sign comes out, any drivers need to be 20 feet away from that bus, front or back or to the side," said David Myers with Eau Claire Student Transit. "The kids need to be vigilant in making sure that those cars are stopping before they approach the bus."
The fine for driving past a bus with its stop sign out is around $340 in Eau Claire. School bus safety will only become more important as we move into the winter months with snow and ice on the roads.