Experts warn against feeding birds as avian influenza spreads

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bird flu has been spreading quickly around Wisconsin and was most recently detected in Polk County. As birds are flying back for warmer weather, the DNR is warning bird lovers against normal feeding habits.
Lindsey Long, a wildlife veterinarian with the DNR, said as far as backyard birdfeeders and baths go, people don't need to take anything down, but they do need to pay close attention to their visitors.
She said songbirds are at a low risk for bird flu, but the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said disease still spreads through other common feathered friends like ducks or backyard chickens.
They agree you can't be too careful, and say steps like disinfecting your feeders or changing your clothes if you raise birds could help prevent more sickness.
"This is a very devastating disease. Anything that people can do out there to make sure they're taking proper biosecurity and also awareness and reporting," said Kevin Hoffman of the DATCP. "That's really important that we are getting those reports out so that we can do everything we can out there to make sure that this virus doesn't spread."
Outside the home, Long said not to feed any water fowl at all as the flu spreads.
Long said if you see five or more sick or dead birds anywhere, call the DNR's wildlife hotline at 608-267-0866.