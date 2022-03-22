Fairchild man dies after being pinned under water

HIXTON (WQOW) - A Fairchild man drowned in an industrial accident in Jackson County Tuesday morning.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just after 9:30 on Garfield Road in the Town of Curran.
Authorities received a call from the Jackson County Public Safety Answering Point reporting that a man, identified as 44-year-old Tony Killian, fell into the water and didn't resurface.
According to the press release, Killian had been doing maintenance on a pump in the pond when the pump rolled, pinning him under the water.
First responders on scene used heavy machines to free the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.