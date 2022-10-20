Fake school threats made nation-wide, and in western Wisconsin

CAMERON (WQOW) - "Swatting" calls, which are fake threats, have been sweeping across schools nationwide, including at least one school in western Wisconsin.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said there was a call of an active shooter at a school in Cameron Thursday. They investigated but found it to be a hoax. Fitzgerald said they are working with other agencies who received similar calls to see if they can locate the source.
Similar calls were made across the state and the nation. In Wisconsin, schools in Madison, Wisconsin Dells, Portage, Janseville, Green Bay, Stevens Point, among others also saw fake threats.
The FBI released a statement saying they were aware of these numerous swatting incidents and they take them very seriously and are investigating.
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District sent out a letter Thursday saying that while they have not received such a threat, they will still take one seriously.
"Regardless and until proven otherwise, we take all threats seriously. We will proceed with our emergency protocols and, as determinations are made regarding those threats, we will notify our stakeholders as expeditiously as possible," said superintendent Jeff Holmes.
News 18 reached out to area authorities in Eau Claire, Dunn, and Chippewa Counties and officials either have not responded yet or did not know of anything similar taking place.