Fall Creek honors 50 years of women's basketball

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - It was a night to celebrate in Fall Creek, a moment 50 years in the making.
Just before tip-off between Stanley-Boyd and Fall Creek, members of the Lady Crickets 1,000 club were honored on the court in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.
Hall of Fame Coach Arnie Skrukrud was joined courtside by fellow coach Gwen Hoekstra to ring in the top scorers.
Skrukrud led the Crickets to a 465-123 history over a 25 year period.
"It's pretty special to know where we were when we first started, and see how these kids are playing it [now], it's fun to watch," said Skrukrud.
1,000+ members include Kassia Anderson (1,009), Katelynne Folkers (1,020), Andi Skrukrud (1,044), Cindy Schumacher (1,071), Tatum Mayenschein (1,119), Misti Crandall (1,220), and Jan Zimmerman (1,659).
"I'm really proud of the tradition, what started here in Fall Creek, and all girls athletics" said Zimmerman (1985-1988) leads the Lady Crickets in all-time points in a single season, putting up 465 as a sophomore, "Basketball is near and dear to my heart, and to be part of the program that continued to build on itself is something that everyone involved should be proud of."
Fall Creek ended up defeating Stanley-Boyd 48-28.