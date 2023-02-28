Fall Creek principal named Red Cross Hero after saving student from choking

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- The Red Cross is honoring local heroes from Western Wisconsin, among them is Fall Creek middle school principal John Goodman who saved a student from choking last school year.
Goodman was in the cafeteria for his daily lunch duty last year when a student began struggling to breathe.
"I thought he lost a bet and was causing a ruckus until I found out that he was choking," Goodman said. "At that point in time, you get pretty scared."
Goodman jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver on the choking student.
"I think I probably gave him, I don't know, five, six, or seven Heimlich's before we could get the airway open" he said.
Goodman was trained in the Heimlich and CPR through the Fall Creek School District. Because of his quick action and first aid, the student was okay.
Now the Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin is honoring Goodman with the 2023 Good Samaritan Award. He is one of seven award winners being honored at the Red Cross Heroes breakfast on Thursday, March 9.
Northwest Wisconsin Red Cross director, Mary Jane Thomsen said it is an important way to honor community members.
"What's important is making sure the community knows the individuals and groups that make a difference and have performed heroic acts over the past year," she said.
Goodman said anyone can be a hero.
"I challenge everyone else in the world to, if you have an opportunity, to try to help someone, to save a life, to learn CPR," he said.
The Heroes breakfast also serves as Northwest Wisconsin Red Cross's biggest fundraising event of the year and kicks of March as Red Cross Month.
News 18's own Katie Phernetton is emceeing the event.