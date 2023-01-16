Fall Creek Superintendent Sanfelippo resigning at end of academic year

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - The Fall Creek School District will have a new superintendent next year.
Monday night, the Fall Creek School Board accepted Joe Sanfelippo's resignation, which will take effect at the end of this academic year. Sanfelippo has been superintendent for the last 12 years. In a letter sent to district families, Sanfelippo wrote:
Dear Fall Creek Families:
Over the course of the last 12 years, I have had the absolute pleasure of serving the community as the Superintendent in this school district. Outside of meeting my wife and the birth of our kids, Fall Creek is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I have seen students grow, staff members grow, parents grow, and have loved every part of leading in this district. I have seen this community support schools when other communities did not, which means more than I can possibly put into words. Our family has loved being part of Fall Creek.
Today I submitted my letter of resignation to the school board, effective at the end of this school year. That letter will be voted on at the January 16th board meeting. My decision to resign comes down to this…it’s just someone else’s turn. Someone else should get to work with all of you. Someone else should get the opportunity to feel the support and energy that this place brings. Someone else should get a chance to experience everything I have over the course of those 12 years. This place is incredible…and someone else should get a turn to lead it.
Fall Creek was special before I showed up and will be special when I go. In my interview for the Superintendent position 12 years ago, I asked the committee how I would know if I was successful in the job. One of the board members said, “We have a lot of really great things going on here, but nobody knows about them.” I told the committee that I may not be the best Superintendent they will hire, but I am the loudest person on Earth. If there are great things happening here...everyone will know about them.
I hope you all walk tall, speak loudly, and smile when people bring up this school district. The pride in this community doesn’t end when people graduate. It is seen every single time someone walks into the building, when they see people wearing Crickets gear, and when they tell a story about something great that happened to them 20 years ago in school. I got to experience all of that. When it’s all said and done, it’s the best thing I have ever been involved in, and you are a big reason why. Thank you for letting me be a part of this community. Go Crickets.
Sincerely,
Joe Sanfelippo
Superintendent, Fall Creek School District
As News 18 reported, Sanfelippo was named 'Superintendent of the Year' in 2019.
