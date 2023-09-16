Fall Festival takes over downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People flooded the streets on Saturday attending the Fall Festival in Downtown Eau Claire.
The event took place along Barstow Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to organizers, it began over 30 years ago and gets larger every year. This year the event had almost 160 vendors selling food, jewelry, and crafts. Some of the vendors include Tangled up in Hue, All Star Catering, and the Eau Claire Children's Theater. The event had many food trucks and stands filling the air with the smell of cheese curds, popcorn, and grilled cheese sandwiches.
Dustin Olson, one of the coordinators for the festival, said the event helps bring people downtown.
"Its generally just a fun way to kick off fall and its a great opportunity for people to gather downtown and experience everything we have to offer," Olson said. He adds they were expecting thousands of people to attend.
The event also offered live music throughout the day and activities for kids like a bounce house.