Family, friends and law enforcement remembers two fallen officers

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and
Sherburne Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and
Scott Counties.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and
Pierce Counties.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

.The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will
continue to increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Saturday, the stage was 774.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1000 AM CDT Saturday was 775.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 766.1 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.6 feet on 03/18/2016.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING
THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Family, friends and law enforcement remembers two fallen officers

  • Updated
  • 0

CAMERON, Wis. (WQOW) - A hard day for the communities of Cameron and Chetek as they say goodbye to two officers that lost their lives in the line of duty. 

In Cameron, more than 3,000 people packed into the Cameron School Auditorium to honor officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel.

He was remembered by those who knew him best. "I could not have picked better words for Hunter...confident, strong, and fearless," said his sister Audrey. "When I think about Hunter...picture him in my mind...I see his contagious smile. The smile that Hunter gave to anyone he met along the way. The smile that li up the room along with his cackle. The smile I know he was always self-conscious about, but little did he know it was that smile that changed lives."

His cousin Mark said, "His laugh was not a ha-ha laugh, it was a full body giggle. It was contagious."

Full of life-that's how Officer Emily Breidenbach was remembered by loved ones. 

"To say Emily was bigger than life doesn't feel like it does her justice. I think it was more appropriate to say Emily was life or what life was supposed to be," said her brother Mike. "She didn't hold back, she loved with everything she had."

For those who filled the auditorium on Saturday, the service was a step towards healing.

"Every person here makes my heart hurt a little less...," said Hunter's sister Audrey. 

We also learned more about the personal lives of those officers. Breidenbach got engaged just last month. Those that knew her talked about her love of children. Once married, she would have been the stepmother for four little girls. 

Law enforcement also ran in her family. Her father was the former Chief of Police in Chetek.

Hunter Scheel was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was in the process of looking for a home with his partner Camryn. She said they shared many things in common. "Something special we both shared was our love and passion for the Lord," she said.

Scheel was also a US Army National Guard veteran. 

