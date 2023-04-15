Family, friends and law enforcement remembers two fallen officers

CAMERON, Wis. (WQOW) - A hard day for the communities of Cameron and Chetek as they say goodbye to two officers that lost their lives in the line of duty.

In Cameron, more than 3,000 people packed into the Cameron School Auditorium to honor officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel.

He was remembered by those who knew him best. "I could not have picked better words for Hunter...confident, strong, and fearless," said his sister Audrey. "When I think about Hunter...picture him in my mind...I see his contagious smile. The smile that Hunter gave to anyone he met along the way. The smile that li up the room along with his cackle. The smile I know he was always self-conscious about, but little did he know it was that smile that changed lives."

His cousin Mark said, "His laugh was not a ha-ha laugh, it was a full body giggle. It was contagious."

Full of life-that's how Officer Emily Breidenbach was remembered by loved ones.

"To say Emily was bigger than life doesn't feel like it does her justice. I think it was more appropriate to say Emily was life or what life was supposed to be," said her brother Mike. "She didn't hold back, she loved with everything she had."

For those who filled the auditorium on Saturday, the service was a step towards healing.

"Every person here makes my heart hurt a little less...," said Hunter's sister Audrey.

We also learned more about the personal lives of those officers. Breidenbach got engaged just last month. Those that knew her talked about her love of children. Once married, she would have been the stepmother for four little girls.

Law enforcement also ran in her family. Her father was the former Chief of Police in Chetek.

Hunter Scheel was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was in the process of looking for a home with his partner Camryn. She said they shared many things in common. "Something special we both shared was our love and passion for the Lord," she said.

Scheel was also a US Army National Guard veteran.