Family Support Center seeks new volunteers

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A nonprofit in the area provides valuable support for survivors of domestic violence, but they need help.
The Family Support Center runs two offices in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls where they help parents, domestic violence survivors and survivors of sexual assault. They also provide community education and operate a 24-7 crisis hotline for people in need.
However, the hotline needs volunteers for weekends and evenings. Geri Segal, executive director, said they provide 24 hours of training spread out over roughly 3 weeks to make sure new volunteers are prepared to aid people in crisis.
"The main goal is to make sure that our volunteers are really comfortable providing the services by the time they're done, and they will be," Segal said. "They all have found the training to be definitely what they need to do the job of volunteering for us."
Volunteers do their shifts at home and calls get directed straight to their personal cell. However, in some cases, a volunteer may be asked to accompany a victim during a hospital visit.
Last year volunteers answered roughly 200 calls, so volunteers can expect to receive anywhere from zero to two calls in a shift.
Also, a new resource development coordinator, Xander Bobolz, started this week. Segal says one of their main roles will be to recruit new volunteers. Bobolz said they are excited for the role and encourages anyone to volunteer.
For information on volunteering, you can reach Bobolz at resourcedev@fsccf.org or visit the Family Support Center website.