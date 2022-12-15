Farm Tech Days 2024 to be held at Country Fest Grounds

CORNELL (WQOW) - We now know where and when Farm Technology Days will be when hosted in Chippewa County.
It was announced Thursday the three-day event will take place from August 13 though the 15 of 2024 at the Country Fest grounds in Cadott.
Country Fest's general manager Wade Asher said they are looking forward to being part of a positive economic impact for the community.
Site selection committee members say the site was chosen because of its central location within the county and look forward to it being at a well-established event location.
"We want to make sure that Farm Technology Days in Chippewa 2024 is something to be remembered and have a positive economic impact on all our communities here in Chippewa County," said Rob Mooney.
Close Farms will be hosting field demonstrations at the fest grounds.
Farm Tech Days officials say it's estimated last year's event in Clark County brought in $3.5 million in economic activity for that area.