Fatal Dunn County crash victim identified

  • Updated
DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The woman killed in a two vehicle crash in Dunn County earlier this week has now been identified.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on County Road Q, near Knapp.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found the driver of one of the cars, Armida Lockwood, 57, of Elmwood dead. Two other people were hurt in the collision. 

The initial investigation shows one of the vehicles failed to go around a curve properly, and ended up in the opposite lane.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is still investigating the crash.

