Fentanyl test strips are now available to anyone in Wisconsin

(WQOW) - If you want to test whether something contains the drug fentanyl, it is now legal, available, and free for you to find out with a test strip.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Service, drugs mixed with fentanyl are the leading cause of overdose deaths in the state. In their news release, they said an amount equivalent to two grains of salt is enough to kill someone.
To use the test strips, the DHS said you can place a small amount of a drug into a container with water. Insert the strip into the water for 15 seconds, then lay it flat for two minutes. If the strip shows one line, then the drug contains fentanyl. If there are two lines, it has not been detected.
Click here for more details on how to use the strips, and a map of where you can find them in Wisconsin.
Fentanyl test strips were illegal in Wisconsin until this past winter. Rep. Jessee Jams (R-Altoona) authored the Assembly bill to decriminalize them, calling them a lifesaving tool.
According to the DHS, there were 812 overdose deaths in 2020 where illegally manufactured fentanyl was considered contributing to the cause of death.