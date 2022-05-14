Fido and Friends: pups walk through Carson Park for Humane Association fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Nearly 200 pups and their owners came out on Saturday to take part in the 36th annual Fido and Friends 5k Fun Run and Walk.
The event is hosted by the Eau Claire County Humane Association, and it's their biggest fundraiser of the year.
Organizers said the event typically brings in $25,000. The majority of those funds go straight back to their animals for food, supplies, and medical care. Organizers say over 60% of their operating budget is donation-funded, so having an event like this is crucial. But it's not just about the money.
"We see close to 2,000 animals come through our doors every year and every single one of them is looking for a forever home," said Addy Erdmann with the Humane Association. "So we definitely encourage people to adopt. Come and look at us first."
The shelter even had a meet-and-greet with some of their adoptable pets.
Erdmann said it may take a little longer to find your dream animal, but patience is key.
If you missed Saturday's event but want to support the Eau Claire County Humane Association, click here.