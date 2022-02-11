Fierce Freedom: Pandemic saw increase in teen dating violence

(WQOW) - February is teen dating violence awareness and prevention month, and a local advocate group is urging you to know the signs.
Fierce Freedom advocate and program specialist, Cat Morgan, said that personality shifts are a huge indicator something may be up with your teen. Especially when outgoing personalities switch to secret ones.
Or if they're spending more time on their device than usual. Morgan said mobile devices are a breeding ground for online grooming.
According to the CDC, 1 in 8 female and 1 in 26 male high school students report having experienced sexual dating violence in the last year.
Morgan said it's a result of a combination of children having to grow up quickly, and a surge in the use of technology
"Even with pornography playing a role in all this, kids are seeing porn younger and younger. And that's actually influencing what they view as healthy sexuality," Morgan said. "And so when a young boy sees pornography, and they see women treated in a way that's super disrespectful, very degrading, that's what they think is normal."
Morgan said unhealthy relationships also lay the groundwork for trafficking to take place, and that someone who has already had an unhealthy relationship is far more likely to be targeted as a trafficking victim.
If you know or see someone who may be experiencing dating violence - Morgan said to reach out to the rape, abuse and incest national network or RAINN hotline 1-800-656-4673.