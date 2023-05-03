Fifth graders in Amery, WI fundraising for tornado relief in sister city Amory, MS

AMERY (WQOW) - 1,000 miles away from Amery, Wisconsin is Amory, Mississippi. They've shared a special bond since they proclaimed each other sister cities in 2017.
But on March 24, disaster struck. Amory was hit by an EF4 tornado, destroying thousands of homes and facilities in the Amory School District.
That's why a fifth grade class in Amery, Wisconsin is stepping up.
"It's our sister city. We just have to help them out," said Koby Heyer, a fifth grader at Amery Intermediate School.
"We talk about it all the time: we need to take care of each other, look out for each other and support each other," said Heyer's teacher, Michael Simonson. "And they do that. And they've done that now towards Amory."
It was Simonson's fifth graders who reached out to Amory, Mississippi in 2017 to start the sisterhood. His current fifth grade class is now organizing fundraising efforts, hoping to help their sister rebuild.
"We've been putting out jars in the community for people to put extra cash and change in," said fifth-grader Alya Danielson.
They're also selling buttons, t-shirts, and they inspired the Amery Community Club to get involved too.
"Really there's no limitations to what community can mean, in terms of even helping others across the nation," said April Ziemer, Amery Community Club president.
Ziemer is also the editor at the Amery Free Press, and helped organize efforts to fundraise with other local businesses and community groups.
"It's been a really neat deal obviously not only for my class, but for our school, our district, and our community," Simonson said.
Altogether, they've raised over $3,000 and the efforts are ongoing. Funds raised within the school district will go to the Amory School District, and funds raised by the Community Club will go to the city.
Click here if you're interested in ordering a shirt through "Amery 2 Amory." Checks can also be mailed to the Amery Intermediate School at 543 Minneapolis Ave S, Amery, WI 54001, or to the Amery Community Club at P.O. Box 211 in care of April Ziemer.