Fire danger near critical throughout Chippewa Valley

(WQOW) - The DNR is asking people to avoid burning on May 14 as fire danger is very high across northwest Wisconsin.
In a press release, the DNR said that very high winds coupled with low humidity have led to an increased risk of fire in multiple counties across the state.
The DNR reported it has responded to 411 wildfires this year; that's 176 more fires than reported just last weekend. Debris burning is the number one cause of fire in the state.
The DNR said to avoid burning during the day and to be mindful of outdoor vehicles or equipment that could spark and start a fire. Small and contained campfires are encouraged only in the evening, when the risk of wildfire is lower, and the DNR said to ensure the fire is fully extinguished before leaving it unattended.
You can report fires by calling 911.