Fire department responds to house fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a house fire around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday on the 600 block of East Grand Avenue.

When crews arrived at 618 E. Grand Ave., they found a working fire in the first-floor ceiling of a single-family two-story structure.

All occupants were able to evacuate. The fire extended to the second floor and into the attic. The fire is currently under control, but crews were still on scene around 4:45 performing salvage and overhaul operations.

Fire officials say cold weather and the unique construction of the building have added challenges to the firefighting operations.

