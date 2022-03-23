Fire department shares tips during wildfire season

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Wildfire season is upon us and local fire departments are giving us tips to stay safe and aware.
This time of year we usually see snow melting which can open up areas of debris, brush and dry grass. When dry and windy conditions arrive this can make for a very dangerous wild fire risk.
Chief Mark Renderman at the Altoona Fire Department said preparation is key if you are doing any burning.
"If it's extremely windy it's not a good idea to have a fire. Have a hose nearby that is turned on incase a fire starts to spread to grass. Even though the grass will start to green up soon, there's still dead grass blended in underneath and that can cause fires to spread," said Renderman.
Renderman added that if a fire starts always call 911 immediately because it only takes a short amount of time for the fire to spread and get out of hand.
Depending on your municipality if you happen to start a fire and it spreads, you can be liable to pay for all damages and for the fire suppression, as well as fines.
Renderman concluded that you should check your local laws on open burns and you can start by heading to the link here.