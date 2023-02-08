Fire destroys Amish feed mill near Augusta

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - An Amish feed mill is a total loss after a fire broke out Wednesday morning.
Augusta Bridge Creek Fire and Rescue, alongside other agencies, responded to a structure fire at an Amish farm off Highway M south of Augusta.
Fire officials tell News 18 they were on scene for over 7 hours. Nobody was hurt, but the fire resulted in an estimated few hundred thousand dollars in damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Photos courtesy of Augusta Bridge Creek Fire and Rescue