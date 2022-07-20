Firefighter, tubers suffer minor injuries during Eau Claire water rescue

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Several teenagers were rescued Wednesday from the Eau Claire River.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, the incident happened while the teens were tubing. They were found on scene clinging to a tree. It happened around 2:45 p.m. upstream from the Dewey Street Bridge.
Fire officials report none of the teens were wearing life jackets. Fire and police on scene were able to get ropes to three of the teens. The other floated downstream to an ECFD rescue boat. The tubers suffered only minor injuries. Fire officials also report a firefighter suffered minor injuries after a rock fell from the shoreline, hitting him on the head and back.