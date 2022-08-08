Firefighters battle early-morning barn blaze in Cornell

Firefighters from multiple departments battled an early-morning blaze in the town of Cornell.
The fire started around 1:30 am, taking place at a farm on 225th Avenue.
Though there's no official cause of the fire at this time -- firefighters say that there were lightning strikes in the area and that the fire quickly spread from the barn to a neighboring building.
Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding said the help of multiple fire departments was needed to get the fire under control — Cornell, Sheldon, Anson, Bloomer, Eagle Point, and New Auburn Fire Departments were all present at the scene.
He also said that there were no injuries reported, saying "There were no injuries, there was some livestock lost in the barn."
The total cost of damages is still unknown at this time.