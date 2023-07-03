Firework sales skyrocket ahead of Fourth of July

OSSEO (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire isn't the only one shooting off fireworks for the Fourth of July as many are having their own firework shows.
Bonnie Glavin, a manager for Victory Fireworks in Osseo, told News 18 this July has been the busiest in years.
She said that's because during the pandemic, shipping costs drove up prices. Now, those costs have decreased along with the price for fireworks, and people are taking advantage of the lower costs by going bigger than they ever have before.
"We have seen them buy more and they are doing bigger shows," said Glavin. "Instead of doing like the safe and sane ones, and the smoke and all of that, they are going to the bigger ones that go up in the air and above the trees."
After the Fourth of July, Victory Fireworks will continue to stay open. Glavin said people still buy fireworks for events like graduations, weddings, divorces and more.