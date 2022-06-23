Fireworks are seeing price jump this 4th of July season

WHEELER (WQOW) - Fourth of July celebrations are going to be more costly this year, due to a rise in firework prices.
Fireworks are seeing a rise in prices due to inflation and supply chain shortages. According to the National Pyrotechnics Organization, supply costs have risen by 20%, and shipping costs are almost $30K more per shipping container.
William Utphall, owner of B-and-B Fireworks in Wheeler, said that this struggle is affecting everyone. Wholesale costs for his store are up 5% from last year.
"Most customers have been very understanding of the price increases. They realize that fireworks are affected just like everything else. Fuel, food, everything is going up in price," said Utphall.
Utphall said its hard to know exactly how this will affect his store, as the firework season is short-lived and is just beginning.