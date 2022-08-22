First case of monkeypox reported in Dunn County

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - For the first time, a Dunn County resident is reported to have orthopox virus, which is presumed to be monkeypox.
The Dunn County Health Department announced the case on Monday in a press release. They did not give details on the person with the case, other than to say they are isolating at home and doing well. Health officials are now working to identify people who may have had direct, close contact with the person while infectious.
In Wisconsin, there were 53 confirmed cases of monkeypox as of August 19, and 14,115 confirmed cases in the U.S. as of August 18. Dunn County health officials said the risk to the general public is currently low.
Health officials say the virus is not easily spread from person to person, and most easily spreads through close prolonged contact with an infected person. Symptoms include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.