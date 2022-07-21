First day of Country Jam brings crowds, high temps, and IV drips

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thursday was the first day of the popular local music festival Country Jam, and the festival grounds were quickly filled with people having fun. Attendees were already lined up a full half-hour before the grounds opened, in the hopes of getting in early to hear their favorite country music icons.
The weather turned out nicely for the first day — it was clear and sunny, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. In a long summer festival like Country Jam, people were taking extra steps to stay cool and hydrated, like drinking plenty of water and staying in shaded areas.
There were all kinds of refreshments — ice cream, water stations, and others — but one way for festival-goers to quench their thirst didn't involve drinking anything at all.
Eau Claire Body Care was on hand with several nurses and a shaded tent. The nurses there said an IV drip could be just what you need to stay hydrated — with one small bag hydrating you as much as if you drank 2.5 gallons of water.
Molly Rodriguez, the owner of Eau Claire Body Care, said that most people would feel the benefits of IV therapy almost immediately.
"You're going to rehydrate your body, you're gonna feel more energized, you're gonna feel more relaxed and ready to take on the weekend, and also cool your body temperature," she said.
Eau Claire Body Care says the saline infusions are by appointment only for $199. They will be able to set up an appointment right at the festival and give you the treatment there later that day.
Country Jam runs until Saturday.