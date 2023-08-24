'First one constructed in the nation': Bridge installation using a new innovative method

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - A bridge on County Highway V is being replaced, using a method that is new to the United States.
According to Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson, all the parts for the bridge were completed in a factory. Then, they were shipped to the bridge location and put together quickly at the site.
Bridge construction usually takes two to three months, but by using this method, it can be completed in four weeks.
The county is using an Australia-based company called InQuik Bridging system, and it's starting to do business in the U.S.
"This will be the first completed one in the nation, there's some throughout the state right now that are in design, but this one will be the first one constructed in the nation, and we're just excited to be a part of it," said Johnson.
Johnson says this method saves about 25% of the cost of building a bridge.
Despite having the materials costing a little bit more, money is saved on labor and construction, as a larger portion of the on-site construction is laying concrete on the bridge parts.
The Eau Claire County Highway Commission already has plans to use this method of building bridges next year for a bridge on County Highway KK near Foster.