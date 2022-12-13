 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

First responders are learning the challenges that can come with electric vehicles in emergencies

  • Updated
  • 0
What are 'emissions?' What is 'net zero?' Here are the climate change terms you should know

A customer prepares to charge a Tesla electric car at a supermarket in north London.

 Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - First responders are trained to handle car crashes and car fires, but responding to incidents involving electric vehicles requires a different approach.

That's why Cadott Area Fire and Rescue held a county-wide training session to learn about the different threats and situations when responding to an electric vehicle emergency. This includes how to deal with an electric vehicle engulfed in flames.

Brooklyn Sommerfeld, a fire critical care paramedic for Chippewa Falls, said that these types of vehicle fires require more water. She also said that they learned about how to cut open the vehicle to get someone out safely as responding to electric vehicles can be a little tricky.

"Knowing where you can cut vehicles and if you cut a battery, then you lose power to the vehicle itself," said Sommerfeld. "You're not able to open the door, not able to roll down the windows anymore, not able to move the seats."

Sommerfeld also said they plan on doing more training on electric vehicles in the future.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you