First responders are learning the challenges that can come with electric vehicles in emergencies

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - First responders are trained to handle car crashes and car fires, but responding to incidents involving electric vehicles requires a different approach.
That's why Cadott Area Fire and Rescue held a county-wide training session to learn about the different threats and situations when responding to an electric vehicle emergency. This includes how to deal with an electric vehicle engulfed in flames.
Brooklyn Sommerfeld, a fire critical care paramedic for Chippewa Falls, said that these types of vehicle fires require more water. She also said that they learned about how to cut open the vehicle to get someone out safely as responding to electric vehicles can be a little tricky.
"Knowing where you can cut vehicles and if you cut a battery, then you lose power to the vehicle itself," said Sommerfeld. "You're not able to open the door, not able to roll down the windows anymore, not able to move the seats."
Sommerfeld also said they plan on doing more training on electric vehicles in the future.