...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

First winter storm of 2023 will bring a mixed bag of precipitation

Expect cloudy skies tonight with freezing fog late. Lows will be in the teens with light westerly winds. We wake up on Monday to more freezing fog and cloudy skies. A few snow showers move in during the afternoon from the southwest.

Day Planner - 6x - FinalForecast MATT 2018.png
DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

A wintry mix takes over Monday night into Tuesday before becoming all snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Ice and snow accumulations will create travel headaches.

DMA - Futurecast Freezing Rain Potential - GRAF.png
DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - ECMWF 9km.png
winter storm impacts

Winter weather alerts have been issued for the Chippewa Valley. 

WQOW 2017 Earth Design.png

We dry out Thursday and Friday with colder temperatures in the teens and twenties. A few snow showers are possible next weekend with highs in the twenties.

7 Day Evening.png

