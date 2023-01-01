First winter storm of 2023 will bring a mixed bag of precipitation

Expect cloudy skies tonight with freezing fog late. Lows will be in the teens with light westerly winds. We wake up on Monday to more freezing fog and cloudy skies. A few snow showers move in during the afternoon from the southwest.
A wintry mix takes over Monday night into Tuesday before becoming all snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Ice and snow accumulations will create travel headaches.
Winter weather alerts have been issued for the Chippewa Valley.
We dry out Thursday and Friday with colder temperatures in the teens and twenties. A few snow showers are possible next weekend with highs in the twenties.