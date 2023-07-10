Fisherman reels in unusual catch in local lake, sparks emergency response

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - On Monday, one fisherman experienced an unusual catch, except what he reeled in was not a fish.
Authorities with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said they were notified of a fisherman on lower Long Lake near New Auburn who reeled in a pair of swim trunks Monday morning.
The Sheriff's Office, Chippewa Fire District Dive Team, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources all responded to the situation.
Officials said they searched the area looking for a possible person in distress the trunks belonged to, but looks like these trunks belonged to the lost and found.