Five kittens doing well after found abandoned on side of Chetek road

(WQOW) - Five kittens in Chetek are alive and well after being abandoned in a box on the side of the road.
The Chetek Police Chief told News 18 a Good Samaritan found them on a rural road Thursday and brought the box to the police department. Unfortunately, two of the kittens were already dead.
The kittens were given to the Little Red Barn Dog Rescue, who is taking care of their medical needs and placed them in a temporary foster home.
The police chief said he has no idea how long the kittens were out there but that they are lucky they were found.
Sadly, this happens far too often. Coco's Heart Dog Rescue based out of Somerset just took in this litter of puppies after they were found tied up in a plastic bag and left in a parking lot.
The puppies were found down south and will be arriving to the rescue Friday. After their veterinary care is done and the animals have had time to recover physically and emotionally, they will be up for adoption.