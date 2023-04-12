Flags ordered at half-staff Saturday for funeral of fallen officers

(WQOW) - In honor of the Chetek and Cameron Police Officers who died in the line of duty, Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags in Wisconsin be half-staff this Saturday.
“By every account, Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel were deeply committed to their roles and responsibilities as law enforcement officers and the people and communities they served every day,” said Gov. Evers.
Related: New details released on what lead up to Barron County shooting
“Their tragic and senseless deaths are an incredible loss and a testament to the danger first responders face every day in the line of duty to keep our communities safe. Our hearts are with Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel’s family, friends, and loved ones, members of the Chetek and Cameron police departments, and everyone from the Barron County community," he said.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, there will be a visitation for the officers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Cameron High School. There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m., with police honors to be conducted after the ceremony outside of the school. A procession will be held after police honors.
Related: How you can support families of the fallen officers in Chetek and Cameron