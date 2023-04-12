Flags ordered at half-staff Saturday for funeral of fallen officers

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin
and Minnesota...

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 772.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 774.4 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.4 feet on 04/10/2001.

&&

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN WEST
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s on Thursday are
expected to result in relative humidity values falling to between
20 and 25 percent. This dry air combined with south winds of 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph will result in elevated fire
weather conditions Thursday afternoon in western Wisconsin. Any
fires that develop in these weather conditions will spread
quickly.

Flags ordered at half-staff Saturday for funeral of fallen officers

  • Updated
Flag half staff

(WQOW) - In honor of the Chetek and Cameron Police Officers who died in the line of duty, Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags in Wisconsin be half-staff this Saturday. 

“By every account, Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel were deeply committed to their roles and responsibilities as law enforcement officers and the people and communities they served every day,” said Gov. Evers.

“Their tragic and senseless deaths are an incredible loss and a testament to the danger first responders face every day in the line of duty to keep our communities safe. Our hearts are with Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel’s family, friends, and loved ones, members of the Chetek and Cameron police departments, and everyone from the Barron County community," he said. 

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, there will be a visitation for the officers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Cameron High School. There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m., with police honors to be conducted after the ceremony outside of the school. A procession will be held after police honors. 

