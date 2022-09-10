Flags ordered at half-staff to commemorate 9/11

(WQOW) - American flags throughout the Badger State will be lowered to half-staff sunrise through sunset this weekend as people remember the victims of the 9/11 World Trade Center attack.
Gov. Tony Evers issued the executive order Thursday, saying the flags should be lowered out of respect for the thousands who lost their lives that day.
“On the anniversary of 9/11, we should each take time to remember the nearly 3,000 individuals who were lost in this tragedy and their loved ones who miss them every day, to extend our support to the countless others whose lives were forever changed, and to honor the first responders, emergency personnel, and volunteers who ran toward danger to help their neighbors and save lives on that fateful day,” said Gov. Evers. “Honoring the anniversary of 9/11 through acts of selflessness and service is a critical part of our nation’s continued work to heal, to reaffirm our Wisconsin values of treating each other with kindness, respect, empathy, and compassion, and to remind ourselves and each other that, even today, there is still more that unites us than divides us. This weekend, I encourage Wisconsinites across the state to join in acts of service and community toward that shared goal and purpose.”