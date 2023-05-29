 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Fleet Farms across country honor fallen military

TAPS

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fleet Farms everywhere honored fallen soldiers by teaming up with Taps Veterans for their third annual Taps Across America.

Community members gathered in front of the Eau Claire Fleet Farm for a moment of silence to honor our fallen soldiers and attend a Taps ceremony.

The public was invited to attend at their their local fleet farm stores to at 3 p.m. Store officials told us they were happy with the turn out of both locals and active military members who were there to attend.

A Master Sargent at the memorial service told News 18 why Memorial Day is special to him.

"Today means a little bit more to me because I lost a brother in Vietnam. He was killed in action the day before I flew in. So today is a very special day for my family and I," said Master Sargent Frank Bruyere.

Active military and veterans who stop in fleet farm on Memorial day will also receive an additional 10% off of their purchases.

