Fleet Farms across country honor fallen military

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fleet Farms everywhere honored fallen soldiers by teaming up with Taps Veterans for their third annual Taps Across America.
Community members gathered in front of the Eau Claire Fleet Farm for a moment of silence to honor our fallen soldiers and attend a Taps ceremony.
The public was invited to attend at their their local fleet farm stores to at 3 p.m. Store officials told us they were happy with the turn out of both locals and active military members who were there to attend.
A Master Sargent at the memorial service told News 18 why Memorial Day is special to him.
"Today means a little bit more to me because I lost a brother in Vietnam. He was killed in action the day before I flew in. So today is a very special day for my family and I," said Master Sargent Frank Bruyere.
Active military and veterans who stop in fleet farm on Memorial day will also receive an additional 10% off of their purchases.