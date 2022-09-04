Foggy conditions take us into Labor Day

Today, high pressure settled in, bringing more pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine, temperatures mainly in the 70s, and light easterly winds. The dew points were in the 40s and 50s, making it comfortable to be outside.
It will be mostly clear tonight, with a chance of fog after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s, with our northern counties experiencing temperatures in the 40s. Easterly winds will be light.
Labor Day begins with fog, but it will quickly dissipate, giving way to sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. Monday night is expected to bring more fog, mostly clear skies, and light east-southeast winds.
We will wake up Tuesday morning to fog, but it will quickly dissipate, giving way to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.The dew points will be in the 60s, making it feel uncomfortable outside. Tuesday night sees the development of fog once more, which lingers into Wednesday morning before clearing to reveal mostly sunny skies. It will feel uncomfortable outside because the dew points will be in the 60s.
As the week draws to a close, temperatures are expected to start to warm up, with some highs possibly reaching the mid 80s. There will be a lot of sunshine on Thursday and Friday, with a slight chance of showers on Friday night. The following weekend sees a sharp drop in temperatures into the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies and lower dew points.