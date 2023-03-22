Food pantry prepares for Empty Bowls fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can help keep people fed in Menomonie by filling an empty bowl. This weekend Stepping Stones food pantry will host a food fundraiser in a pre-pandemic fashion.
The drive is part of the Empty Bowls Campaign, an international event that raises money for food charities. People attending can indulge in an all-you-can eat soup, bread and dessert buffet.
Besides the food options there will be raffles and an online auction. Stepping Stone's Assistant Director Dana Neil estimates more than 500 people will attend because this will be the first empty bowl fundraiser without Covid-19 restrictions.
She said everyone is welcome.
"The benefit this provides for the community, one is the event in general is bringing everyone together. Anytime we can get together and raise money for a good cause is a really great thing," she said.
Tickets are $10 and all proceeds go toward the food pantry. The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Menomonie High School.
For information and updates you can visit the event page on Facebook.