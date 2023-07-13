 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Forever a Blue Devil: Stout student remembered after tragic drowning

  • Updated
  • 0

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Communities are remembering the life of a UW-Stout student who died last week in Marathon County.

According to a report from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Lance Pfrimmer died in a drowning accident on July 8. His body was pulled from a pond around 6 p.m. that day. He was attending a party in the town of Brighton.

According to the report, authorities say it appears Lance went down a homemade slide into the pond but didn't resurface. The report also says his body was possibly in the water for two hours. Several witnesses say he appeared intoxicated before he disappeared.

Now, thoughts and prayers are pouring in for the Rochester, Minnesota man.

Pfrimmer was a standout track and cross-country athlete in high school and as a Blue Devil. But it wasn't just his running that people had wonderful things to say about.

"He was really just an incredible kid, like his smile would totally just light up the room and he was really a huge part of our running community here," Tiffany Piotrowicz told our ABC affiliate KAAL

This weekend UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire runners will honor his life during the Water Street Mile. It starts at 9 a.m. Saturday in Eau Claire.

You can find Pfrimmer's obituary here

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you