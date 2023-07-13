Forever a Blue Devil: Stout student remembered after tragic drowning

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Communities are remembering the life of a UW-Stout student who died last week in Marathon County.
According to a report from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Lance Pfrimmer died in a drowning accident on July 8. His body was pulled from a pond around 6 p.m. that day. He was attending a party in the town of Brighton.
According to the report, authorities say it appears Lance went down a homemade slide into the pond but didn't resurface. The report also says his body was possibly in the water for two hours. Several witnesses say he appeared intoxicated before he disappeared.
Now, thoughts and prayers are pouring in for the Rochester, Minnesota man.
Pfrimmer was a standout track and cross-country athlete in high school and as a Blue Devil. But it wasn't just his running that people had wonderful things to say about.
"He was really just an incredible kid, like his smile would totally just light up the room and he was really a huge part of our running community here," Tiffany Piotrowicz told our ABC affiliate KAAL.
This weekend UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire runners will honor his life during the Water Street Mile. It starts at 9 a.m. Saturday in Eau Claire.
You can find Pfrimmer's obituary here.